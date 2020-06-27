FIONDELLA, OLIMPIA
Olimpia Melillo Fiondella, 76, of North Haven died peacefully on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Yale-New Haven Hospital with her children by her side. She was the beloved wife of the late Guido Fiondella. Olimpia was born in Alife, Province of Caserta, Italy on January 23, 1944 to the late Marcello Melillo and Marianna Mennone. She came to the U.S. at 27. In the years before her retirement, she worked for Platt & LaBonia of North Haven and later for Aramark in the school cafeterias of North Haven. In losing Olimpia, the world lost the best chicken cutlets, minestrone and tiramisú ever made by a mortal being. As much as she enjoyed making food, Olimpia enjoyed feeding it to every two-and four-legged creature in her vicinity even more. 'Mangiate figli, mangiate!' She loved her garden. She loved the Church. Her singing voice was so beautiful birds and cicadas would stop to listen. In her final months, as Alzheimer's loosened her inhibitions, she also grew fond of dancing—shaking those hips to songs, cell phone ringtones, even ad jingles. Mother of Francesco Fiondella (Nicole) and Federico Fiondella (Dayana). Grandmother of Augustin Guido Davi-Fiondella, Fabrizio Fiondella and Aurelia Fleur Davi-Fiondella. Sister of Michele Melillo (Annunziata), Raffaele Melillo, Emma DiChello (Michele), the late Maria Sasso and Federico Melillo. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and her faithful canine companion, Snowy. Her death leaves its mark on many lives.
Private services have been entrusted to The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Clelian Center, 261 Benham St., Hamden, CT 06514-2801, Make-A-Wish Foundation, 56 Commerce Drive, Trumbull, CT 06611 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 27, 2020.