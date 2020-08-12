Butler, Olive
Olive Butler, 88 of New Haven, CT, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020, at YNHH. She was predeceased by her parents Milton and Stella Ellis, her husband Bernhard Butler, her brother Milton Ellis Jr., and son-in-law Marshall Bonner.
Olive worked at the New Haven Regional Center as a teacher for mentally challenged adults.
Olive leaves one daughter Carletina "Tina" Bonner and sister Pearl Chappell-Harris. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews, along with many great-nieces and great-nephews.
The service will be held at Hamden Memorial Funeral Home, 1300 Dixwell Avenue, Hamden, CT, Thursday, July 23, 2020 with viewing from 10-11 a.m., and 11 a.m. service. Condolences may be expressed at Hamdenmemorialfuneralhome.com
