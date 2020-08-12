1/1
Olive Butler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Olive's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Butler, Olive
Olive Butler, 88 of New Haven, CT, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020, at YNHH. She was predeceased by her parents Milton and Stella Ellis, her husband Bernhard Butler, her brother Milton Ellis Jr., and son-in-law Marshall Bonner.
Olive worked at the New Haven Regional Center as a teacher for mentally challenged adults.
Olive leaves one daughter Carletina "Tina" Bonner and sister Pearl Chappell-Harris. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews, along with many great-nieces and great-nephews.
The service will be held at Hamden Memorial Funeral Home, 1300 Dixwell Avenue, Hamden, CT, Thursday, July 23, 2020 with viewing from 10-11 a.m., and 11 a.m. service. Condolences may be expressed at Hamdenmemorialfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hamden Memorial
1300 Dixwell Avenue
Hamden, CT 06514
203-248-5668
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved