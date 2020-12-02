Chupka, Olive

Olive Pirani Chupka, age 88, passed away peacefully on November 26. She is survived by her two children, Jocelyn Schultz of LaJolla, CA and Marc Chupka of Silver Spring, MD; and five adoring adult grandchildren: Kathryn Schultz of New York City, Nathan Schultz of Seattle, Grace Chupka of Arlington, VA, Nicolas Chupka of St. George, UT and Victor Chupka of College Park, MD.

Olive Augusta Pirani was born in Boston on January 4, 1932, to Olive and William Pirani. She grew up in Somerville and West Medford, and in her early years played piano and organ at church, became an accomplished figure skater and enjoyed riding horses.

While attending Regis College, Olive met William Chupka at a Valentine's Day dance in 1952, and they married on May 21, 1955. Olive and Bill lived in Naperville, IL and moved to Woodbridge, CT after he became a Professor at Yale in 1975. Olive immersed herself into the Yale community, hosting frequent gourmet dinner parties with close friends and graduate students. Olive and Bill were devoted parishioners at Saint Thomas More Chapel at Yale, which became the spiritual and social center of their lives. They also shared a passion for European travel. Always active, Olive enjoyed working part-time well into her eighties, most recently at the office of Dr. Andrew Kurjanowicz, DMD, in Seymour.

Her beloved husband Bill died in 2007, and Olive moved to Whitney Center in Hamden in the fall of 2016. She will be missed by the staff and residents there as well.

A funeral mass will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Monday December 7 at Saint Thomas More Chapel, 268 Park Street in New Haven. Memorial donations in Olive's memory may be made to The Rev. Robert L. Beloin Fund for Faith in Action at St. Thomas More. Arrangements are with the Hawley Lincoln Memorial, 424 Elm St., New Haven.



