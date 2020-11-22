Helmrich, Oliver "Corky"

Oliver W. (Corky) Helmrich was born on November 7, 1942 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. He passed away peacefully on November 19, 2020 after a valiant battle with cancer. He is survived by his father, Robert Winner, sons Timothy Helmrich and Patrick Helmrich, granddaughter Brittany Morgan, beloved life partner Rhonda Levine, brother Craig Helmrich, and sister Kathy Tynan (Kent). In the 1960s, he opened a service station with his father, Midway, which is in operation to this day in North Branford. He served as a volunteer firefighter for 25 years, in North Guilford's Fire Department Company 4. He was an avid fisherman, and fished all over the world. Throughout his life he dabbled with restaurants, homebuilding, flying airplanes, and building fire trucks. His smiling face, loyalty, and welcoming manner will be missed by all. Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be held in the Spring of 2021.



