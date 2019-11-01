|
Delocco, Jr., Oliver R. "Dick"
Elder Oliver Richard "Dick" Delocco, 77, of East Haven passed from this life into Heaven, on October 28, 2019. He was surrounded by his loving family at home. Oliver is survived by his loving wife Carole Ann Lafferty Delocco; his daughter Debora Delocco Rivera; his son-in-law Salustiano Rivera, Jr.; and his 4 grandsons: Dominick Rivera, Nate Rivera, Austin Rivera, and Giovanni Rivera. He was predeceased by his parents: Oliver Richard Delocco, Sr. and Margaret Sprague Delocco of Fort Edward, New York. He was also predeceased by his beloved daughter Gina Lynn Delocco. His brother Charles Delocco and his sister Jean Ives continue to reside in Fort Edward New York with their spouses, children, and many grandchildren. Oliver was a veteran, who served from 1960-1962, where he was a marksman in the Army. He owned his own painting business in the town he resided in East Haven, CT. He served as a Minister in New Haven, where he worked with homeless, recovering, and battered people in need of God's love. He presently served as an Elder at Christ Christian Church in West Haven, CT. He lived his life to serve others and show the love of God to anyone he met.
Friends may call at the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte. 80), East Haven on SUNDAY from 5:00-7:00 p.m. and Services will be held in the Christ Christian Church located on 85 Fenwick St., in West Haven Monday morning at 11:00. Interment with military honors will follow in East Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 2, 2019