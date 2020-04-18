|
Rusch, Ortwin Ferdinand
Loving father and longtime Connecticut radiologist, Dr. Ortwin F. Rusch, passed away in his sleep in Stamford.
Ortwin Rusch was born on January 4, 1939 in Leipzig, Germany. After escaping East Germany as a young adult with the help of the Lutheran Church, Ortwin attended medical school at the University of Munich, earning his medical degree in 1964. He then moved to the United States and held an internal medicine residency at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, a radiology residency at the University of Missouri, and a vascular radiology fellowship at the Boston City Hospital.
After completing his residencies and fellowship, Ortwin moved to Connecticut, where he enjoyed a distinguished medical career. He worked as a radiologist at St. Vincent's Hospital in Bridgeport from 1973 to 2003, the VA Hospital in West Haven from 2003 to 2005, and Madison Radiology in Madison from 2006 to 2017. He was also an adjunct professor at the Warren Alpert Medical School at Brown University. After retiring in 2017, Ortwin continued to read medical journals to keep himself abreast of developments in the field. Ortwin shared his passion of medicine with his son, David, who also entered the field of Radiology.
Ortwin was an avid swimmer and runner. He regularly swam the Long Island Sound, seeking every year to beat his previous record for how late in the fall he could swim the Sound. His record stands at November 1. He also successfully completed the New York City Marathon.
Ortwin was also a devout patron of the arts in the New Haven area, which he shared with his daughter, Emily, by frequently taking her to plays at the Yale Reparatory Theatre. He also loved hopping on the Metro North train to see plays in New York City.
A longtime member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Milford, Ortwin maintained a strong Lutheran faith throughout his life. His fellow congregants fondly remember his warm and jovial spirit.
Ortwin was predeceased by his mother, Johanna Rusch, his father, Erhard Rusch, and his brother, Siegbert Rusch. He is survived by his son, David Rusch and his mother Saideh Gharavi, his daughter, Emily Rusch and her mother Rita Lang, his stepchildren Andre´ and Alison Eamiello, his brother, Wieland Rusch, his sister, Adelheid Garten, and his nieces, nephews, and grandchildren.
A service will be held this summer in Connecticut.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 19, 2020