Reyes, Sr., Oscar C.

Oscar C. Reyes Sr., age 84, of West Haven passed away on June 11, 2019. For 58 years, he was the loving husband of Edia Báez Reyes. Oscar was born in Gurabo, Puerto Rico, son of the late Fundador and Asunción Castro Reyes. He is also survived by his children, Elizabeth Reyes of NY, Enith Reyes and Oscar Reyes Jr., both of West Haven, his grandchildren, Corrie Reyes, Edia Cordero, Danielle Affinito, Elisa Cordero and Kevin Antonio Reyes, his great-grandchildren Delilah and Theo, his siblings Julia, Sixto, Ramonita and Maria Mercedes Reyes all of Puerto Rico, Marta Reyes of PA and Rafael Reyes of West Haven. He was predeceased by his brothers Eduardo and Luis Reyes. Prior to his retirement, Oscar was a local tractor trailer driver.

Visitation will be held on Friday from 4-8pm at the West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. A funeral service will be held on Saturday morning at 10 o'clock at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery. For online condolences, please visit our website at

