Osvaldo Kevin Alicea
1982 - 2020
Alicea, Osvaldo Kevin
Osvaldo Kevin Alicea, 37, of Hamden died May 27, 2020. He was born in New Haven on November 1, 1982 and is the loving son of Osvaldo Alicea of Branford and Joanna Gray Alicea of Hamden. In addition to his loving parents, Kevin is survived by his beloved sister Kristina Alicea (Denny Padro) and their children Brianna, Brandon and Bryce who were his pride and joy and whom he loved very much and was proud to be their Uncle Kevin and his loving sister Jamie Fallon of Branford. Kevin loved his family so much and was very loyal loving and caring. He surrounded himself with those he loved and he will be missed so much.
Funeral services were private. The Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of Kevin's arrangements. Please sign the guestbook for Kevin online at www.iovanne.com



Published in The New Haven Register on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
