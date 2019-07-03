New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Ottis Campbell


1940 - 2019
Ottis Campbell Obituary
Campbell, Ottis
Ottis Campbell, 79, of West Haven, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019. He was born in Raeford, NC to the late Otis and Eloise McCrae Campbell on June 6, 1940. He served honorably in the US Airforce and Army National Guard before retiring as a Truck driver with Airbourn. Ottis leaves to cherish his memory, daughter Crystal Campbell of West Haven; three step- daughters, Ruth Rogers of West Haven, Benita Mellow-Lee (James) of Virginia, Iris Mellow-Barnes (Lawrence) of Hamden; ten grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; two great great-grandchildren; and a host of relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Justine Campbell.
A celebration of his life will take place Friday, July 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at The New Trinity Temple COGIC, 285 Dixwell Ave, New Haven, CT 06511. Friends may call Friday at the church from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery, New Haven. Services by Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St, New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the Campbell family, please visit,
www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The New Haven Register on July 4, 2019
