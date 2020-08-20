1/1
Owens Patricia
Patricia, Owens
Patricia Owens, born Yale New Haven Feb. 23, 1949 passed away on August 11, 2020 at Connecticut Branford Hospice. Patty had a good life living in Boynton Beach, Florida and Branford, Connecticut. She lived an active life and loved traveling, worked in property management, was a member of Branford Elks and past president of woman's Club in Delray Beach, FL. She leaves behind many cousins, brother Bill Owens and sister-in-law Suzanne Owens of Branford, her son Eric Velleca, her granddaughter Billi, and daughter-in-law Sarah Hoeppner from Weaverville, NC. Contributions can be given to Connecticut Hospice in her memory.



Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 20, 2020.
