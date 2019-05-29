Landino, Palma

Palma "Pauline" Landino, wife of the late Frank Landino, passed away May 26, 2019 at the age of 100, peacefully with her loving family, always by her side. She was the daughter of the late Epifanio and Anna Marino Vermiglio and was the last survivor of twelve siblings. She leaves four children, six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and many dear nieces, nephews, grandnieces and nephews. Beautiful memories of Palma will always be remembered by her generousity and love that she gave to all in her home, always embracing her siblings as well as taking care of their mother most of her life. Mom and Dad will be close in our hearts along with the many who knew them. The Landino family would like to thank all the staff at Apple Rehab-Laurel Woods of East Haven for the memorable seven years of their comforting care, kindness and friendships. A special gratitude to all who were by Palma's side every day with love, compassion and for the enjoyment they shared together, always attracted by her love and wisdom.

Palma's wishes were for a private funeral service and interment in St. Lawrence Cemetery. MARESCA & SONS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Chapel St., New Haven is in charge of her arrangments. Offer condolences at marescafuneralhome.com Published in The New Haven Register from May 30 to May 31, 2019