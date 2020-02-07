|
|
Hotton, Pamela A.
Pamela A. Dunn Hotton, 63, of Hudson, FL, formerly of North Haven, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at the Bayonet Point Hospital, Hudson, FL. She was the beloved wife of George "Ron" Hotton, Det. NoHPD Ret. Pam was born in Meriden on September 11, 1956 and was the daughter of the late Joseph and Marion J. Francis Dunn. Pam was a 1993 graduate of the Quinnipiac School of Nursing. She became a Registered Nurse and worked for many years at Helm & Helm PC and for several years for the VNA Community Healthcare and Hospice of Hamden until her retirement in 2008. Pam was a great lover of animals especially her horses "Blue" and "Maggie". Mother of Melissa Gianotti (Steve), Amy Jenne (Chase), Erica Timlin (Steve) and Carrie Norris (Ben). Stepmother of Jackie MacKnight (Cory), Victoria Hotton and Jeffrey Hotton (Christen). Sister of Cheryl Solecki (Anthony) and Thomas Dunn (Rita). Grandmother of Dylan, Madison and Jameson Gianotti, Riley Jenne, Oliver Timlin and another grandson on the way. Step-grandmother of Ryan and Colton MacKnight. Also survived by several nephews.
The visiting hours will be Monday from 4 to 8 p.m. at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Tuesday morning at 9:45. A funeral service will be conducted in the North Haven Congregational Church at 10:00. Interment will follow in the In-Memoriam Cemetery, Wallingford. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to www.ASPCA.org/donate. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 9, 2020