New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baldwin Brothers Cremation Society
13753 N Us Highway 441
The Villages, FL 32157
(352) 430-1449
Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela Colonese
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela Ann Colonese


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pamela Ann Colonese Obituary
Colonese, Pamela Ann
Pamela Ann McKeen Colonese 74, of The Villages, Florida, passed away peacefully on July 31, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Newport, Rhode Island on February 27, 1945. She graduated from Seymour High School, class of 1962, in Seymour, Connecticut. She spent a number of years working in the library at Hall High School in West Hartford, Connecticut. She also worked for the State of Connecticut, Department of Public Works. Pam married Frank Colonese, Jr. of Derby, Connecticut, on June 15, 1963. They raised their children, Frank III, and Melissa Marie, on their small sheep farm in Tolland, Connecticut. They also lived in Derby, West Hartford, Union, Mystic, and Mansfield, Connecticut, before moving to The Villages, Florida. She was an avid art collector, a voracious reader, and loved traveling and fine dining. Pam loved singing Bobbie McGee at the top of her lungs with her grand daughter, Shelby, in her favorite convertible. Pam's beloved dog Brandy, gave her many years of comfort and joy. She is predeceased by her sister Sheila McKeen Barrows and brother Frank McKeen. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Frank Colonese, Jr., sister Susan McKeen Veslocki, son Frank Colonese III and wife Becky, daughter Melissa Colonese and her fiance Scott, granddaughter Shelby Colonese and her fiance Zachary, and all of her loving extended family. Pam loved to cook, and her secret pasta sauce recipe will be passed on for many generations. Memorial service is being planned for a later date in Connecticut.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pamela's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now