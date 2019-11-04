Home

Pamela Ann Epps


1930 - 2019
Pamela Ann Epps Obituary
Epps, Pamela Ann
Pamela Ann Epps, March 30, 1930 - October 30, 2019 of New Haven passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family.
Pamela was known for her kind heart and willingness to help anyone.
She will be deeply missed and leaves a huge hole in the hearts of many who knew her.
Pam is survived by a sister Maureen and two brothers Jeff and Chris Haas.
She is also survived by her four children: Jodi Snedeker of Fairfield, CT, Andrea Nurse of Ormond Beach, Florida, Amy Epps and Jimmy Epps of New Haven, CT.
She leaves behind 10 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren and was predeceased by her sister Donna Salzano, father Thomas Haas and Mother Ruth Russo.
Pamela's wishes were that there be no funeral services but instead a celebration of life with her close family and friends.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 6, 2019
