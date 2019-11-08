|
Fein, Pamela
Pamela Sedgwick Manning Fein, age 91, died November 6, 2019 at the Mary Wade Home in New Haven. Pam was born June 30, 1928 in New York City, the only child of Pamela Brown (Henry) Manning Yancey and Van H. Manning, Jr. The family lived in Forest Hills, Queens until Van's death in 1940. Pam and her mother then moved to Connecticut. Pam graduated from Greenwich Academy in 1946 and began work at Fawcett Publications. She and her beloved husband, Louis Samuel Fein, met at an office Christmas party and married in 1954. They settled in Bethany, CT in 1969 and travelled widely. Pam was an avid swimmer, knitter, reader, and genealogist. She was also an active member of Christ Episcopal Church in Bethany. A happy union of 48 years ended with Lou's death in 2002.
All are invited to attend Pam's Funeral Service on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Christ Episcopal Church, 526 Amity Rd., Bethany, CT. Her entombment will take place at Beaverdale Memorial Park Mausoleum, New Haven. A reception will then follow back at Christ Epicopal Church. Arrangements in care of BEECHER & BENNETT FUNERAL HOME, 2300 Whitney Ave., Hamden. Please see her obituary at:
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 10, 2019