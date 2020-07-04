1/1
Pamela Gadd
1959 - 2020
Gadd, Pamela
Pamela J. (Antonio) Gadd, age 61, of Northford, passed away on July 3, 2020 at Connecticut Hospice in Branford. Pamela was the loving wife of Al Gadd. She was born in New Haven on March 3, 1959 a daughter of the late Edward B. Antonio, Sr and Theresa (Reilly) Antonio and sister of the late Edward B. Antonio, Jr. Pamela is survived by her husband Al; her sister Robin Giorgio & her husband Dave of Cheshire; her aunt Irene DePalma; cousins Valerie Miller, Gayle Barbuto, Albert DePalma, William & Robert Garcia, Karen & Keith Kiedinger and in-laws Sue Burban, Jacquelyn Conway, Claudia Moran & Clifton Gadd. Pam was a resident of Hamden before moving to Northford in 1985. She was a former Medical Secretary and German Shepherd breeder. Pamela was a member of the New Haven German Shepherd Club of America.
Friends may attend her Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 7th at 10:00 a.m. at St. Barnabas Church, 44 Washington Ave., North Haven. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Arrangements are in care of Beecher & Bennett Funeral Home, 2300 Whitney Ave., Hamden. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Pam's memory may be made to the Connecticut National Multiple Sclerosis Society at www.nationalmssociety.org/Chapters/CTN. To send a condolence to her family, please see:
www.beecherandbennett.com



Published in The New Haven Register on Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Barnabas Church
Funeral services provided by
Beecher and Bennett Funeral Home
2300 Whitney Avenue
Hamden, CT 06518
(203) 288-0800
