Council Hughes, Pamela L.
Pamela L. Council Hughes, 53, of Waterbury, entered eternal rest on January 13, 2020. She was born in Robersonville, NC on December 31, 1966, daughter of Janie L. Council and the late Willie J. Council. Pamela served as the founder and longtime Pastor of Faith Generation Ministries in Waterbury and at the time of her passing, was employed by the Waterbury Public Schools. In addition to her mother, she leaves to cherish loving memories, her husband, Charles Hughes; a daughter, Danina Britto; brother, Curvin K. Council and his wife Kelly; a sister, Carolyn Williams; niece, nephew, aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.
A celebration of Pamela's life and legacy will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. at Trinity Temple Church of God in Christ, 285 Dixwell Ave., New Haven. Viewing and visitation will be held at the church from 8:00-9:00 a.m. Burial will be in Beaverdale Memorial Park. Professional services entrusted to Curvin K. Council Funeral Home, 128 Dwight St., New Haven. Online guestbook available at curvinkcouncil.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 16, 2020