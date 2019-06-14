Tambacologos, Pandelis

Pandelis Tambacologos of Athens, Greece and formerly of New Haven, died suddenly in Athens on June 8th. He was 87 years old. He was the beloved brother of Angelo Tambis and family of Woodbridge, and sister Fotini Efraimidis and family of Athens. He was predeceased by brother Dimitri, also of Athens. Pandeli came to the US in 1973 and shortly after formed a business with his brother Angelo, Die Cut Paper Products, still located in West Haven, CT. This partnership continued until 1995 when Pandelis was fortunate enough to retire and enjoy many happy years in his native Athens. A fun-loving man who was loved by all who knew him, he will be remembered for his generous heart and smile. Published in The New Haven Register from June 15 to June 17, 2019