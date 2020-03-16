|
DiMaggio, Pasqua
Pasqua DiMaggio, 87, of Hamden died March 15, at Benchmark residences. She was the widow of Gino DiMaggio. Born in Conversano, Italy, daughter of the late Domenico and Maria LoRusso, she came to the U.S. in 1954 and worked as a seamstress in the garment industry. Pasqua enjoyed time with her family, cooking, bingo and trips to Italy and Mohegan Sun. She is survived by a daughter Pasqua "Tina" O'Connor of Hamden, a brother Giovanni of Italy; grandchildren, Daniel (Stacey), David (Lindsay) and Gerald O'Connor, Krystle and Barbara DiMaggio; great-grandchildren, Taylor, Mia, and Danni. She was predeceased by a son Dominic and sisters Giulia and Grazia. Due to the current circumstances, ALL SERVICES WILL BE PRIVATE. Memorial contributions may be made to at .
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 18, 2020