Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Pasqua DiMaggio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pasqua DiMaggio

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pasqua DiMaggio Obituary
DiMaggio, Pasqua
Pasqua DiMaggio, 87, of Hamden died March 15, at Benchmark residences. She was the widow of Gino DiMaggio. Born in Conversano, Italy, daughter of the late Domenico and Maria LoRusso, she came to the U.S. in 1954 and worked as a seamstress in the garment industry. Pasqua enjoyed time with her family, cooking, bingo and trips to Italy and Mohegan Sun. She is survived by a daughter Pasqua "Tina" O'Connor of Hamden, a brother Giovanni of Italy; grandchildren, Daniel (Stacey), David (Lindsay) and Gerald O'Connor, Krystle and Barbara DiMaggio; great-grandchildren, Taylor, Mia, and Danni. She was predeceased by a son Dominic and sisters Giulia and Grazia. Due to the current circumstances, ALL SERVICES WILL BE PRIVATE. Memorial contributions may be made to at .
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pasqua's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -