With heavy hearts and following a brief illness we announce the passing of Pasquale (Pat) A. Valente, 84, of East Haven on November 6, 2020 in the WHVA Hospital. Born in New Haven on May 26, 1936, he was the son of the late Anthony and Mary (Forte) Valente. Pat was predeceased by his wife, Judith A. Ulmer Valente; daughter, Jeanne M. Valente; daughter-in-law, Johnna Valente; and his sister, Marie Dryzgula, a few short weeks ago. Pat is survived by his son, Anthony Valente; daughter, Lisa (Bruce) Tabak; grandchildren Andrew Valente, Erica (Philip) Madonna, Matthew and Nicholas Olivares, Rebecca (Kenneth) Roberts, Samantha (Daniel) Naja, Zachary Tabak; and great-grandchildren, Lyanna Judith Naja and Tyson Anthony Roberts. Pat worked in the garment industry and was a pattern designer at Robbie Len at the time of his retirement. Pat was a life member of the Branford Elks 1939 where he proudly served as a Past Exalted Ruler, a Past District Deputy, and secretary for many, many years. He was especially proud of the "Poster Child" program which he started in 1990. The program ensured a special Christmas for an underprivileged child and their family. The Valente family would like to thank the staff at the WHVA Hospital especially the hospice nurses for their care and compassion.Family and friends are invited to a graveside service with military honors in All Saints Cemetery WEDNESDAY morning at 11:00. (Please meet at the cemetery office at 10:45.) THERE WILL BE NO CALLING HOURS. Masks and social distancing are required. Memorial contributions may be made to CT. Hospice 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405. Arrangements are in care of the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte. 80), East Haven.