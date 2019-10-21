|
Cariglio, Pasquale
Pasquale R. Cariglio (Pat, Patsy), 59, of Milford CT passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on October 19, 2019 at Connecticut Hospice. He was born on September 7, 1960 in New Haven, CT to Gustav and Arlene (Smith) Cariglio.
He leaves behind his cherished wife Marianne of 35 years and his son Shawn who he was devoted to and very proud of. Pat was a selfless, compassionate and generous man who always put others before himself. He was a hardworking and dedicated husband, father and friend to many. Pat touched countless lives. He was a Milford Little League coach. He established the Milford Mariners baseball team as well as the CT Dynasty team. He volunteered countless hours to the Foran High School athletic programs. Some of his greatest joys were watching his son Shawn play college baseball at Roger Williams University, taking in the sites on his bicycle rides along the shoreline and spending many hours engaged with his coin collections. Known as "Patio" to his friends, you could always find him at a rec basketball game or playing softball. His proudest moment was watching Shawn graduate from Roger Williams and earn his masters degree. As an avid Yankee fan, he recently attended a special game with his family. Pat loved to travel with his wife and son on their yearly Florida vacations. His purpose in life was to protect them and to make them happy; he accomplished that every day.
Survivors include his brother Gustav Cariglio (Lynne), Uncle Robert Smith (Carolyn Stapleton), his very special cousins Thomas Cariglio (Andrea) and Joanne Prete. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews, Godchildren, an abundance of close friends and his special extended family, Britnei (Artz) Frederick and Gabriella DiGiacomo. The family wishes to extend their deepest gratitude for all of the love, prayers and support they received throughout Pat's courageous battle.
Relatives and friends are invited too attend a Celebration of Life on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11:00am in Our Lady of Victory Church, 600 Jones Hill Rd., West Haven. Everyone who loved Pat is welcome. Burial will be private. The Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Place, New Haven is in care of his arrangements. Share a memory and sign Pat's guest book online at www.iovanne.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 24, 2019