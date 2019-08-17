New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Pasquale Clemente of West Haven died peacefully at his home on August 16, 2019 with his loving family by his side. He was the husband of Elvira "Emma" Finelli Clemente. Loving and devoted father of Rosa (Alvaro) Genovesi and Antonietta (Rick) Marcantonio. Brother of Antonio Clemente and the late Antonietta Clemente. Proud grandfather of Alexander and Francesca Genovesi. Pasquale was born in Cervinara, Province of Avellino, Italy on May 14, 1933 to the late Raffaele and Rosa Casale Clemente. A highly respected builder and developer in the New Haven area, his office was his truck and his signature was his handshake. For over 60 years he earned a reputation for honesty and quality and a great sense of humor. He loved his work and treasured the friendships he developed from it, but his passion and pride were his family, especially his grandchildren.
Visiting hours will be Tuesday evening from 4-7p.m. in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. 11 Wooster Place New Haven. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Anthony Church 25 Gold St. New Haven Wednesday morning at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Share a memory and sign Pasquale's guest book online at www.iovanne.com.
Published in The New Haven Register from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019
