|
|
D'Amato Jr., Pasquale
Pasquale D'Amato Jr., 88, of Wallingford passed away at home on November 10, 2019. He was the husband of the late Joan Zemke D'Amato. Loving father of Donna Rousome and husband William and Anna Quigley and husband Thomas and the late Phillip D'Amato. Proud grandfather of Danielle LoRusso. Brother of Jessie Mosca. He was predeceased by 4 sisters and 5 brothers. Pasquale was the owner of D'Amato Seafood, which was established in 1928 by his father with locations in New Haven and Orange. He retired in 1992 after 65 years. Pat was a proud US Navy Veteran and a member of Elks Lodge #1537. Pat died as he lived, "His Way".
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at 10 a.m. in St. Lawrence Church. Interment will be private. West Haven Funeral Home in care of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . For online condolences, please visit our website at
www.westhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 13, 2019