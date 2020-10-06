NAVARRETTA, PASQUALE F.
Pasquale Francis Navarretta, 95, of North Haven passed away peacefully on Friday, October 2, 2020 at his home with his daughters by his side. He was the beloved husband of 56 years to the late Frances Lipka Navarretta. Pasquale was born in New Haven on August 31, 1925 and was the son of the late Nicholas and Catherine Bonelli Navarretta. He served his country faithfully in the US Navy during WW II. Pasquale had worked as a Salesman for Gerber Foods for 35 years until his retirement. He was a kind and gentle man who enjoyed shopping for, preparing, and sharing meals with his family especially at the holidays. Father of Nancy Navarretta (Calvin DeMarsilis), Susan Pavano (Richard) and Elizabeth Franco (Mark). Grandfather of Emma Pavano Dearborne (Jonathan), Ethan Pavano, Olivia, Matteo and Luke Franco. The family expresses their gratitude for the many caregivers who helped him remain independent and showed him such kindness, especially Ewa Kiwak who was a part of his life for 14 years. Pasquale was predeceased by his sister Emily Navarretta Salzano.
The visiting hours will be Saturday morning, Oct. 10th from 9:30 to 11:00 at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. A Service will follow at 11:00 AM in the funeral home. Interment with full military honors will be held in All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels: mealsonwheelsamerica.org
