Lester Gee Funeral Home - New London
108 Blinman Street
New London, CT 06320
(860) 442-1188
Pasquale Sabino
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of Resurrection
115 Pond Hill Road
Wallingford, CT
Interment
Following Services
All Saints Cemetery
700 Middletown Avenue (Route 17)
North Haven, CT
Pasquale F. Sabino Jr. Obituary
Sabino, Jr., Pasquale F.
It is with great sorrow to announce that Pasquale F. Sabino, Jr., born November 2, 1946, passed away on November 19, 2019 at the age of 73.
Pasquale was most affectionately known as Pat to his friends and family. He was a loyal man, trusted friend, and devoted father. Pat was proud of his Italian heritage and always shared stories about growing up in his hometown of New Haven. He enjoyed listening to music and cooking large feasts for his company. As a long-time member of Hamden Fish and Game Club, he was a pistol instructor, an avid hunter, and enjoyed fishing. He retired from Slocum and Sons Distributing and worked for Bevmax International. Everyone could always count on Pat to speak his mind; he never failed to sprinkle colorful language into the conversation. In his later years, he enjoyed basking in the sun, smoking his cigars, and gloating about all six grandchildren.
Pat is predeceased by his parents Pasquale Sabino, Sr and Barbara D'Amato Sabino of East Haven and his mother-in-law Sondra Rucker of Groton.
He is survived by his wife of fourteen years, Karma Smith-Sabino; daughters Michele, Kassondra, and Alyssa; and grandchildren Akai, Stone, and Zora. Previously wed to Patricia Sabino, Pat is survived by his eldest child Aldo Pasquale Sabino and granddaughter Piper Sabino of Fort Mill, S.C. and daughter Kristie Sabino, her fiancé Louis Pereira, and grandchildren Giovanni and Nina of Wallingford. He is also survived by his brother Joseph Sabino, Sr. of Aiken, S.C.
Services will be held on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Church of the Resurrection (Wallingford, CT).
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to either the or the .
Arrangements are entrusted to the Lester Gee Funeral Home of New London, CT.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 26, 2019
