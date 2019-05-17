Fernicola, Pasquale

Pasquale Fernicola, age 91, of New Haven passed away peacefully on May 16, 2019. Pasquale immigrated to America in 1948 with his family from the town he was born in, Buccino (Salerno) Italy on Sept. 19, 1927. In 1952, he joined the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal. Pasquale was a machinist by trade and had worked for A.C. Gilbert in New Haven, CT and then worked at Milford Automatics in Milford, CT where he started his 30-year career as a screw machine operator and later became a set-up man for precision work. Pasquale was a very hard worker and proud of the work he accomplished at his job and at home. Patsy was predeceased by his loving wife, Solenne Doria Fernicola and his parents Joseph and Angelina D'Acunto Fernicola. He was the proud and loving father of Joseph and Robert Fernicola, Sr. of Branford, Angela Perillo (Frank) of Wallingford and Bruno Fernicola (Sarah) of Cheshire. He also leaves behind two sisters, Concetta Avallone (John), Charlotte Consiglio (Andrew) and one brother, Frank Fernicola (Maria), his grandchildren Robert, Steven, Christopher, Michael and Jack Fernicola, Alyssa Verderame (Anthony) Frank and Michael Perillo. Great grandchildren Olivia Rose Fernicola and Cameron Anthony Verderame, and many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may call at the MARESCA & SONS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Chapel St. Sunday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Monday in St. Michael's Church at 10 a.m. Burial with military honors will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. Offer condolences at marescafuneralhome Published in The New Haven Register from May 18 to May 19, 2019