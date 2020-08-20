1/1
Pasquale J. Cocchiaro
1947 - 2020
Cocchiaro, Pasquale J.
Pasquale J. Cocchiaro 73, of North Haven beloved husband of the late Mary Lyons Cocchiaro passed away on August 18, 2020 in Yale New Haven Hospital St. Raphael Campus. Loving father of Kelley (Frank) Gladwin of East Haven, Brian Cocchiaro of Wallingford and Alyssa (Chris) Esposito of Georgia. Loving poppy of Eliza, Miranda and Jocelyn Gladwin. Brother of Maria Consiglio of East Haven. Pat was born in New Haven on February 15, 1947 son of the late Pasquale N. and Annamarie Focareta Cocchiaro. Prior to his retirement, Pat was a truck driver for Stop & Shop and a Teamster member of Local 443. The Cocchiaro family would like to thank the staff of US Renal Care of North Haven and the staff of Broadway Medical Group North Haven especially Dr. Galante.
Services and Burial will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte. 80) East Haven. Sign Pat's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net



Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 20, 2020.
