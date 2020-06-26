Lisa,
My deepest condolences on the passing of your DAD.
Please know that you and your family will continue to be in my thoughts and prayers.
God Bless,
John Vigliotti
New Haven
DeChello, Pasquale J.
Pasquale J. (Pat) DeChello (88) died peacefully at his home on June 25, 2020 with his family, including his brother Joseph, by his side. He lived and raised his family in Milford and later moved to Wallingford where he resided at the time of his death. He was predeceased by his wife of 53 years, Phyllis DeChello, and his parents Angelina (Julia) Criscuolo and Joseph DeChello, and his brother Frank DeChello. Pat is survived by his children Patrick (Christine) DeChello, Anthony R. (Donna) DeChello, and Lisa Milone and his dear companion, Mary Sorrentino. He is the proud grandfather of Christina DeChello, Nicholas (Alana) DeChello, Jamie (Richard) Longobardi, Michael DeChello and Joseph Milone and great-grandfather of Bianca DeChello. Pat is also survived by his brother Joseph DeChello and brothers-in-law Peter Piscatelli and Walter Donovan and many nieces and nephews. He worked at US Motors, Saab Scania and retired from Echlin, Inc. He was a Korean War Veteran and a proud 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus. Pat was a devoted husband and a model father. In addition to raising his own children, he and his wife provided a loving home to many foster children over the years. Pat was very active in Milford and Wallingford politics and served as an election moderator for over 30 years. He was co-founder of the Heart Club at St. Raphael Hospital. He was a peaceful, loving and very religious person who was active at St. Agnes Church where he served as a Cantor and Eucharistic Minister. He was a loyal Red Sox fan and loved sporting events; especially watching his grandsons play soccer and baseball.
Friends and family are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at Saint Agnes Church (Precious Blood Parish), 400 Merwin Avenue, Milford, CT on Monday, June 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. Social distancing and masks will be required. Interment with military honors will follow in St Mary's Cemetery, Milford. The family is sensitive to Covid-19 concerns and respects the decision of those who elect not to attend services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his memory may be made to Notre Dame High School, One Notre Dame Way, West Haven, CT 06516, or the Salvation Army. Share a memory and sign Pat's guest book online at www.iovanne.com. The Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of his arrangements.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 26, 2020.