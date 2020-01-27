|
|
Criscio, Pasquale Louis
Pasquale Louis Criscio, of Branford, CT, formerly of East Haven, passed away on January 21, 2020, at CT Hospice in Branford. Born on May 25th, 1931, son of Louis Anthony Criscio and Catherine Repece, he was the loving husband of 62 years to the late Anna Esposito Criscio. He leaves behind his two daughters, Catherine (Santanello) Criscio, whom he resided with, and Roseann (Marc) Conte. He also leaves behind 6 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren, and a special little boy. Mr. Criscio is additionally survived by a brother, Louis Anthony Criscio Sr. He was predeceased by two sisters; Catherine Staiano and Rosemarie Mattei. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations in Pasquale's name be made to The CT. Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd, Branford, CT. For full obituary, and to leave an online condolence please visit
www.keenanfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 29, 2020