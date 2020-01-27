Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Pasquale Criscio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pasquale Louis Criscio

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pasquale Louis Criscio Obituary
Criscio, Pasquale Louis
Pasquale Louis Criscio, of Branford, CT, formerly of East Haven, passed away on January 21, 2020, at CT Hospice in Branford. Born on May 25th, 1931, son of Louis Anthony Criscio and Catherine Repece, he was the loving husband of 62 years to the late Anna Esposito Criscio. He leaves behind his two daughters, Catherine (Santanello) Criscio, whom he resided with, and Roseann (Marc) Conte. He also leaves behind 6 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren, and a special little boy. Mr. Criscio is additionally survived by a brother, Louis Anthony Criscio Sr. He was predeceased by two sisters; Catherine Staiano and Rosemarie Mattei. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations in Pasquale's name be made to The CT. Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd, Branford, CT. For full obituary, and to leave an online condolence please visit
www.keenanfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pasquale's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -