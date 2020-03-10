|
|
Occhibove, Pasquale
Pasquale Occhibove, 81, of North Haven, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 9th, 2020 at his home with his family by his side. He met his beloved Rosaria Rapuano Occhibove over 60 years ago, and they have been married for the past 57 years. Pasquale was born in Alife, Province of Caserta, Italy on July 12, 1938 and was the son of the late Antonio and Caterina Donofrio Occhibove. He served in the Italian Military Calvary. Pasquale had worked as a truck driver for the Town of North Haven Public Works Department for 15 years until his retirement. Pasquale was a member of the Hamden Bocci Club, enjoyed making wine, gardening (especially his vegetable garden and tending to his fruit trees). Most of all, Pasquale enjoyed spending time with his family especially his grandchildren whom he loved unconditionally. Special thanks to his devoted wife Roasaria who took care of him throughout the years. Father of Antonio Occhibove (Francine Viscuso), John Occhibove (Angela) and Caterina Occhibove. Grandfaher of Stellina Mercadante, Francesca Occhibove and John Occhibove, Jr. Brother of Elizabeth, Alba, Franco, Giuseppe, Concetta and the late Anna, Sisto and Angelo Gabriel Occhibove.
The visiting hours will be Thursday morning from 9:00 to 11:00, The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. His funeral procession will leave at 11:15. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Barnabas Church, 44 Washington Avenue, North Haven at 11:30. Entombment will follow in the All Saints Mausoleum.
www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 11, 2020