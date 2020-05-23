Oronzo, Pasquale "Pat"
Pasquale "Pat" Oronzo, 88, of Hamden passed away peacefully on Friday, May 22nd, 2020 at Meadow Mills of Hamden. He was the beloved husband of 65 years to Pauline Pesticci Oronzo. Pat was born in New Haven on April 15, 1932 and was the son of the late John and Marie DeFilio Oronzo. Pat was a member of the first graduating class at Notre Dame High School, West Haven and later attended UCONN. He worked in banking for 18 years and later worked for the State of Connecticut, Department of Revenue retiring as a Tax Examiner. Pat was co-owner of the former Johnson Duck Pin Bowling of Hamden and was the first Connecticut resident to win the National Duck Pin bowling title. He was a past President of the American Institute of Bankers (AIB), a member of the West Haven Italian American Civic Association and Knights of Columbus. Pat was the father of Donna MacPhail (Scott), Patricia Tomasso (Raymond) and Sandra Lombardo (Anthony) and grandfather of Lisa Perrelli (Paul), Michele Olbrys (Michael) and Samantha MacPhail (Kevin). Most recently, he became a great-grandfather to Sophia Olbrys. He was predeceased by his only sibling and brother, William Oronzo.
A graveside service will be conducted on Tuesday afternoon, May 26th at 1:30 in Centerville Cemetery, Washington Avenue, Hamden. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made To the Alzheimer's Association, 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489. The Havens Family, etc.
The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue has been entrusted with the arrangements. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Pasquale "Pat" Oronzo, 88, of Hamden passed away peacefully on Friday, May 22nd, 2020 at Meadow Mills of Hamden. He was the beloved husband of 65 years to Pauline Pesticci Oronzo. Pat was born in New Haven on April 15, 1932 and was the son of the late John and Marie DeFilio Oronzo. Pat was a member of the first graduating class at Notre Dame High School, West Haven and later attended UCONN. He worked in banking for 18 years and later worked for the State of Connecticut, Department of Revenue retiring as a Tax Examiner. Pat was co-owner of the former Johnson Duck Pin Bowling of Hamden and was the first Connecticut resident to win the National Duck Pin bowling title. He was a past President of the American Institute of Bankers (AIB), a member of the West Haven Italian American Civic Association and Knights of Columbus. Pat was the father of Donna MacPhail (Scott), Patricia Tomasso (Raymond) and Sandra Lombardo (Anthony) and grandfather of Lisa Perrelli (Paul), Michele Olbrys (Michael) and Samantha MacPhail (Kevin). Most recently, he became a great-grandfather to Sophia Olbrys. He was predeceased by his only sibling and brother, William Oronzo.
A graveside service will be conducted on Tuesday afternoon, May 26th at 1:30 in Centerville Cemetery, Washington Avenue, Hamden. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made To the Alzheimer's Association, 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489. The Havens Family, etc.
The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue has been entrusted with the arrangements. www.northhavenfuneral.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 23, 2020.