Panico, Pasquale "Patsy"Pasquale "Patsy" Panico, of East Haven passed away September 25, 2020 in the West Haven VA Hospital. Born in New Haven on December 20, 1928, son of the late Stanislao and Assunta Ruggiero Panico, Patsy was a US Army veteran assigned to the 2nd Division, 38th Regiment during the Korean Era. He worked as a pressman for National Folding Box for many years before working in interior decorating and painting. He is the brother of Anthony (Ann) and Raymond Panico and the late Carmelina "Carol" DeRosa and Carmine Panico. Patsy was a good hearted, family-oriented man who was always willing to help anyone in need.A graveside service will be held on Thursday afternoon at 12:00 noon in St. Lawrence Cemetery in West Haven. Please meet at cemetery office at 11:45 a.m. The Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of his arrangements.