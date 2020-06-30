Savo, Pasquale Peter
Pasquale Peter Savo, of East Haven, passed away June 29, 2020 of non covid related illness in Yale New Haven Hospital-St. Raphael Campus with his loving wife and family by his side. He was the husband of 68 glorious years to Madeline Mansi Savo. Born on April 3, 1929 in New Haven, son of the late Peter and Philomena Gambardella Savo. Pasquale graduated from Hillhouse High School and attended Quinnipiac College for physical therapy before being drafted and proudly served his country in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. He was employed as an offset color stripper for William J. Mac and worked for City Printing and Pace Advertising for a brief period. He then worked as a Production Supervisor at Sikorsky Aircraft for many years where he loved and was loved by all members of his department. He enjoyed traveling with his wife to Canada, Florida and Cape Cod. Pasquale was a talented artist, loved playing Santa Claus for his children when they were young, enjoyed planting, gardening and reading. Pasquale was a member of Master Printers of America and the Knights of Columbus, Council 3300. He is survived by his devoted and loving children, daughter Phyllis (Arthur Martorella) Savo, and two sons Peter and Andrew Savo, sister Caroline Berardesca, many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and the family dogs Cody, Blue and Charlie. He was predeceased by sisters Bridget DeFonzo, Antoinette Quattrini, Irene DeLucia and Mary Chomiak, brother William Savo and daughter-in-law Linda Savo.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Thursday morning at 11 at St. Michael Church. Burial will follow at St. Lawrence Cemetery. Funeral services are under the care of Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Masks and social distancing are required for all services. Share a memory and sign the guestbook for Pasquale online at www.iovanne.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 30, 2020.