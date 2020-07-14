Young, Pasquale R.
Pasquale R. Young, age 83, of North Branford, CT passed away peacefully on July 12, 2020, at The Guilford House. He was born on August 19, 1936 in New Haven, CT to the late George R. and Maryann (Aceto) Young. He attended St. Rose Grammar School and Notre Dame High School. Pasquale received a Bachelor of Science Degree with honors from the United States Merchant Marine Academy, Kings Point, NY in 1959. He served on active duty as an ensign in the United States Navy from 1959-1960. He attended Yale Law School and received a LL.B (JD) in 1963. Pasquale was admitted to the Connecticut Bar in 1963, the United States District Court in 1969, and the Second Circuit Court of Appeals in the United States Supreme Court. He was a partner of the New Haven, CT law firm Berdon Young and Margolis and practiced law for 55 years until his retirement in 2018. Pasquale was elected to the North Branford Town Council for six terms, and served as Deputy Mayor and Mayor of North Branford, CT as well as a member of several town charter revision commissions and Board of Assessment Appeals. He also served as an attorney for the Town of North Branford and a Justice of the Peace. Pasquale "Pat" was an avid reader and loved golfing, travelling, and going to Yale football games. He considered himself a history and trivia buff, and enjoyed politics. Pasquale is survived by his loving daughters Mary Young (Paul) Criscuolo, and Elizabeth Susan Young, both of North Branford, CT. He is the devoted grandfather of Sarah Elizabeth Criscuolo, who he loved unconditionally. Pasquale is also survived by his sister Mary Pierson of Florida, and his sister-in-law Marie Young of Wallingford, CT and the mother of his daughters, Marilyn V. Slifka of Madison, CT. He was blessed with many nieces, nephews, and cousins, and he cherished them all dearly. Pat was predeceased by his faithful brothers George, Edward, and LeRoy, and his adoring sisters Louise Poach and Arlene Moroz.
The family would like to thank the entire staff at The Guilford House for their undivided attention, kindness, and compassionate care for Pasquale. Family and friends may visit Keenan Funeral Home, 330 Notch Hill Road, North Branford, CT on Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Augustine Church, 30 Caputo Road, North Branford, CT. Due to COVID-19, and to adhere to social distancing guidelines, the Eulogy will take place at the graveside following the Mass at Northford Cemetery, 27 Spruce Street, Northford, CT. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Francis & St. Rose of Lima School, 423 Ferry Street, New Haven, CT 06513 or the Connecticut Food Bank, 2 Research Parkway, Wallingford, CT 06492.
To leave an online condolence or tribute, please visit www.keenanfuneralhome.com
.