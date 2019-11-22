|
|
Torello, Pasquale "Chubby"
Pasquale "Chubby" Torello of East Haven died on November 20, 2019 in Yale New Haven Hospital. He was the husband of Marie Milano Torello. He was born in New Haven on December 4, 1927 to the late Joseph and Christina D'Amato Torello. After being honorably discharged from the US Army, Chubby began work as a foreman at the AC Gilbert Co. and then went to work for Southern Connecticut Gas Co. where he was a service man for 25 years prior to retiring. He lived in New Haven for 40 years before moving to East Haven and was a champion bocce player as a youth. He was an avid Yankees fan, loved watching old movies and was a member of the Verdi Sports Club. Chubby had an ability to fix anything from cars to electrical and plumbing work to doing tile work – there was nothing he couldn't do. He is the father of Diana (Barry) Dececchi, brother of Marie Milano and the late Carmel "Ippy" Aiello, Rena Torello, Patricia DeCusati, Patsy, Andrew, Edward "DeeDee" and Joseph Torello and proud grandfather of Alexis and Kevin Dececchi.
Visiting hours will be Monday morning from 10:00-11:30 in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Pl., New Haven. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at Our Lady of Pompeii Church, Foxon Rd., East Haven at 12 p.m. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Share a memory and sign Chubby's guest book online at www.iovanne.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 24, 2019