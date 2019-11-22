New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Iovanne Funeral Home
11 Wooster Place
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 865-8961
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Iovanne Funeral Home
11 Wooster Place
New Haven, CT 06511
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pasquale Torello
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pasquale "Chubby" Torello


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Torello, Pasquale "Chubby"
Pasquale "Chubby" Torello of East Haven died on November 20, 2019 in Yale New Haven Hospital. He was the husband of Marie Milano Torello. He was born in New Haven on December 4, 1927 to the late Joseph and Christina D'Amato Torello. After being honorably discharged from the US Army, Chubby began work as a foreman at the AC Gilbert Co. and then went to work for Southern Connecticut Gas Co. where he was a service man for 25 years prior to retiring. He lived in New Haven for 40 years before moving to East Haven and was a champion bocce player as a youth. He was an avid Yankees fan, loved watching old movies and was a member of the Verdi Sports Club. Chubby had an ability to fix anything from cars to electrical and plumbing work to doing tile work – there was nothing he couldn't do. He is the father of Diana (Barry) Dececchi, brother of Marie Milano and the late Carmel "Ippy" Aiello, Rena Torello, Patricia DeCusati, Patsy, Andrew, Edward "DeeDee" and Joseph Torello and proud grandfather of Alexis and Kevin Dececchi.
Visiting hours will be Monday morning from 10:00-11:30 in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Pl., New Haven. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at Our Lady of Pompeii Church, Foxon Rd., East Haven at 12 p.m. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Share a memory and sign Chubby's guest book online at www.iovanne.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pasquale's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Iovanne Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -