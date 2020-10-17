Gettner, Patricia A.Patricia A. Gettner, of Berlin, formerly of Wallingford, passed away on October 14, 2020 at Connecticut Hospice in Branford. She was the beloved wife of Fred "Fritz" Gettner for 58 years.She was born in New Haven on April 27, 1940, the daughter of Norman S. and Thelma (Fitzgerald) Randall, Sr.Patti graduated from Grace New Haven Nursing School in 1960 as a registered nurse and spent her entire career in the Newborn Special Care Unit at Yale New Haven Hospital until her retirement in 2005 which included many years as a research nurse. The love and devotion she had for her patients and families led her to become a volunteer of many organizations. She was involved with Ryan's Circle of Giving, the Ronald McDonald House Charities in New Haven including The Trees of Hope, and a member of The Friends of Yale-New Haven Children's Hospital for twenty-five years. Patti was also a member of The Wallingford Junior Women's Club, a civic and philanthropic town organization where she spearheaded many committees and fundraisers from 1974 through 1984. She was the president of the organization from 1982 until 1983. Patti took great pride in organizing and implementing very successful fundraising events to support the charities she held dear to her.Patti and Fritz loved to travel. Fritz often accompanied Patti when she traveled to one of her many conferences representing the Connecticut NANN chapter (National Association of Neonatal Nurses) around the country. They would take rides all over New England for day trips and long weekends, especially during her favorite season winter. Patti and Fritz took a family cruise that delighted her being able to travel with everyone. Her favorite place, though, was Maui, Hawaii.Besides Fritz, her husband of 700 months, Patti leaves behind to cherish her memory her four daughters: Nancy (Wayne) Dedmond of Wallingford, Sheryl (William, Jr.) Conticello of Berlin, Kalli Hammerstad of North Haven, and LeighAnn (Vincent) Landisio of North Haven; her six grandchildren: Nakita Norton (friend Tim) of Berlin, A.J. Hammerstad of Northlake, TX, William III (Kathryn) Conticello of El Paso, TX, Marissa McVety (friend Ryan) of North Haven, Emily Conticello (friend Collin) of Arlington, VA, and Ryan (Lindsay) Conticello of New Bedford, MA; and the apple of Patti's eye, great-granddaughter Holly Angeline Norton. Patti also leaves her brother Norman (Jean) Randall, Jr. of Deep River and her two nieces Diana Randall (Tom Straub) and Dawn Randall (John Coff).Patti's family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext., Monday, October 19, 2020 from 4 until 7 p.m. (Social Distancing and Covid-19 Precautions are required to be followed at the funeral home). A funeral service will be held at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 in the funeral home. Interment will be at the State Veterans' Cemetery, 317 Bow Lane, Middletown, CT. In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory can be made to The Friends of Yale-New Haven Children's Hospital, Yale New Haven Hospital Office of Development, Attn: Morgan Russo, P.O. Box 1849, New Haven, CT 06508-9979 or the Ronald McDonald House Charities, 860 Howard Avenue, New Haven, CT 06519. For online condolences, please visit