Marenna, Patricia A.

Patricia A. Marenna, age 72, of Orange passed away peacefully, with her family by her side, on July 23, 2019. She was the loving wife of George Marenna Jr. Patricia was born in New Haven, daughter of the late Daniel Sr. and Anne Iannucci Vece. She is also survived by her daughter Anne Marenna and her husband Paul Dechio, her son George Marenna III all of Orange and her grandson, Mason Dechio. Patricia was predeceased by her brother Daniel Vece Jr. For many years she was the bookkeeper for the family business, Marenna Amusement. She was instrumental in the growth and the development of the business.

The hours for visitation will be Sunday from 3-6 p.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 9:30 on Monday morning for a Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Infant Church at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Orange Center Cemetery. For online condolences, please visit our website at

www.westhavenfuneral.com. Published in The New Haven Register from July 26 to July 27, 2019