Scollo, Patricia A.

Patricia A. (Ouellet) Scollo, 83, of Windsor Locks entered into Eternal Rest on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital. Pat was born March 18, 1936, in Meriden, CT the daughter of the late Alfred and Mildred (Fields) Ouellet. Pat retired from Pratt & Whitney Aircraft in North Haven after several years. Pat will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. She is survived by her four children, Debra A. Golas of Windsor Locks, Leonard Golas and his wife, Leslie of Colchester, Michael Golas and his wife, Debra of Meriden, and Lisa Jones and her husband, Randolph of Augusta, ME; her brother, Charles Ouellet of East Haven; 13 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. We love you mommy 256. Pat was predeceased by her husband, Bart Scollo; three brothers and a sister. There are no calling hours. Funeral service in celebration of Pat's life will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church, 311 Broad St., Windsor. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Windsor Locks Funeral Home. For online expressions of sympathy or directions, please visit www.windsorlocksfuneralhome.com Published in The New Haven Register on May 27, 2019