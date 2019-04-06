Tyrell, Patricia A.

Patricia A. Tyrell, 71, of North Haven, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital. Pat was born in New Haven to the late Frank J. and Marguerite Heaney Tyrell. She graduated from North Haven High School and The Silvermine College of Art, New Canaan, CT. She worked as a graphic artist, and then later as a travel agent for various agencies in the greater New Haven area. She loved to travel and always said that Paris was her most favorite city of all. Pat was an accomplished water color artist and many of her works were displayed and sold in local galleries. She loved dogs, especially her black lab, Shelby. Pat is survived by her brother Peter Tyrell and his wife Cheryl, her niece Lauren Tyrell (with whom she shared a love of art and travel), and many cousins. Pat's family will always be grateful for the support given to her by her neighbors, the Townsend family.

The visiting hours will be Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Haven, Inc., 89 Mill Road, North Haven, CT 06473.

www.northhavenfuneral.com Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 7, 2019