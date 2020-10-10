Ahern, Patricia (Patsy) AnnPatricia (Patsy) Ahern, age 89, of Branford passed away peacefully at her home on October 7, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late William J. Ahern. Patricia was born in New Haven, Connecticut on October 16, 1930 to the late Joseph and Mary (Vaspasiano) Simone. Son, Frank P. (Victoria) Ahern and grandson, Andrew Guarino preceded her in death. She is survived by: daughters, Trisha and Catherine Ahern; son, William (Mary) Ahern; grandchildren, Francis (Patricia) Ahern, Jr.; Maria (Michael) Ahern Bronson; Danny and Will (Casey) Guarino; great-grandchildren, Kyle and Kevin Cohen; Angelina and Anthony DeBenedet; Rocco and Frank III Ahern; Presley Marie Guarino; godchild, Donna Perrelli. Patricia is also survived by sisters, Justine Savenelli and Josie Curello. Predeceased by sisters, Mary Lou Perrelli; Barbara Perrotti; brothers, Joseph (Rose) Simone; John (Deb) Simone. Patsy was a selfless, caring woman and devoted to her family. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought her much joy. They affectionately called her "Gram" and "GiGi." She helped others through her volunteer work at Sarah's Cupboard and worked to the age of 75. Patsy provided a lifetime of memories with cooking for the holidays and instilling in all of us, her passion for music and dancing. We will deeply miss her vivacious laugh and the many lives she touched. Patsy leaves all of us with her infamous words, "What will be, will be" (Que Sera Sera). Family and friends may visit Keenan Funeral Home, 330 Notch Hill Road, North Branford on Monday, October 12, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary Church, 731 Main Street, Branford at 10:30 a.m. Interment to follow at St. Agnes Cemetery, Branford. To leave an online condolence or tribute, please visit: