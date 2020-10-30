1/1
Patricia Ann Michaels
1943 - 2020
Michaels, Patricia Ann
Patricia Ann Michaels, 77 of Live Oak, FL, passed away Saturday morning, October 24, 2020. Born in Worcester, MA, April 29, 1943, she lived most of her life in the greater New Haven area. She worked 30 years as a Letter Carrier in New Haven, CT for the US Postal Service at the Brewery Street office.
She leaves behind her one son, George T. Hines and daughter-in-law, Luanne Lomartra Hines, both of Lake City, Florida. She is also survived by her two loving grandchildren, Christina A. Reardon (Zachary), Quantico, VA and Michael P. Hines, Indianapolis, IN, and great-granddaughter, Rosemarie C Reardon, Quantico, VA.
A memorial service to honor her life will be held at a later date.

Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 30, 2020.
