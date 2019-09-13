|
O'Brien, Patricia Ann
Patricia Ann O'Brien (formerly, Malo) died peacefully at home in North Haven, CT, in the last hours of September 10th, surrounded by her sons. She was 81.
Patricia is survived by her three devoted sons: Dan O'Brien (wife, Kelley) of Milford, CT; Tim O'Brien (wife, Elizabeth Parisi) of Brooklyn, NY; and Jay O'Brien of Southington, CT. Patricia had five grandchildren whom she cherished and who will miss her deeply: Lauren O'Brien, Daniel O'Brien, Cassius O'Brien, and Lee O'Brien. Patricia had other numerous, beloved family members and friends and was adored by them all. She was predeceased by her husband, William "Bill" O'Brien, of North Haven, CT, in 1974. Patricia O'Brien was born on March 17th, 1938, in Norwich, Connecticut to Raoul and Marie Malo. She graduated from UCONN in 1960 with a bachelor's degree in Medical Technology. Pat married Bill in 1962, and they started a family and moved to North Haven. Bill was a guidance counselor at North Haven High School. After losing her husband at 35, Pat reinvented herself, and began a career as a Medical Technologist for Di-agnostic Medical Lab, followed by Quest Diagnostics, until her retirement. Patricia raised her three sons alone and delighted in them and their lives. Patricia loved the beach, her garden, her dog, reading and visiting with her children. She was warm yet opinionated, with a hearty laugh and a beautiful smile. She was an extremely thoughtful person, and those who knew her truly appreciated her friendship. Pat was an active and dedicated member of Gateway Christian Fel-lowship and was a generous person who put her faith into action, volunteering for Hospice of Branford, as well as baking cakes every week for a homeless shelter in New Haven, CT.
The family would like to thank all of Pat's extended family and friends for filling her life with joy and happiness.
Visiting hours are scheduled for Saturday, September 21st from 9 -11 a.m. at The North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue, North Haven, CT, followed by a brief ceremony at the Funeral Home at 11 a.m. All are welcome to attend to celebrate Pat's life.
Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to: Intensive Education Academy, (a school for children with special needs) 840 North Main Street, West Hartford, CT 06117. https://www.ie-academy.org/support/donate.html
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 15, 2019