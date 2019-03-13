Izzo, Patricia Ann Onofrio

Patricia Ann Onofrio Izzo, 81, of East Haven passed away March 7, 2019 in CT Hospice. Wife of the late James Izzo. Beloved mother of Cynthia Izzo of East Haven and the late Beatrice Amato. Loving grandmother of Leanne Ray of East Haven. Caring sister of Carol Morbidelli of New Haven and the late Margaret "Tootsie" Ross and Mary Ellen Luce. Also survived by several nieces and nephews and her best friend, her pet, Sophia. Prior to her retirement Patricia was a CNA at the Clifton House in New Haven for over 40 years. She was an avid NY Yankee fan.

Her funeral procession will leave the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte 80), East Haven Friday morning at 10:30. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at Our Lady of Pompeii Church at 11:00. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Friends may call THURSDAY from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or at . Sign Patricia's guest book online at

