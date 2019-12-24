New Haven Register Obituaries
Patricia Argus Obituary
Argus, Patricia
Patricia "Patty" Argus, 64, passed away peacefully on December 21, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Reginald and her loving children Tina Argus Klopping (Frank), Lynn Calamita (Steve), Sherry Crowell (William), Brandon Argus and 11 beautiful grandchildren. In addition, Patty leaves her siblings Thomas Brown (Alida), Marjory Brown, Barbara DeBow, Rita Krupp (Bob) and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents William and Rita Brown and her son John Argus. She loved children as evidenced by her babysitting for nearly 40 years.
Visitation will take place on FRIDAY from 4 to 7 p.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home. There are no other services. To leave an online message for the Argus family, please visit our website:
www.westhavenfuneral.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 26, 2019
