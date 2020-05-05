Purcell, Patricia B.Patricia Blakeslee Purcell, 'Ninny', 'Ninster', 'Beautiful Aunt Patricia,' 87, of Wallingford, wife of the late Peter J. "Pop" Purcell Jr., passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family Monday, May 4, 2020.Pat was born June 29, 1932, a daughter of the late Donald and Ethel Blakeslee. She was a parishioner of Our Lady of Fatima Church. Pat was raised in the Fair Haven Section of New Haven, where she attended Wilbur Cross High School. She worked at the Southern New England Telephone Company prior to dedicating her life to raising her children. Ninny loved cooking family Sunday dinners, shopping, Jeopardy, crosswords, casino trips, traveling, doting on her grandchildren and supporting their events. She was selfless, always concerned about others. Her wit and sense of humor were with her until the very end. Ninny and Pop valued family and instilled that in their children and grandchildren.Pat is survived by her devoted children Patricia (Joseph) Townsend of Meriden, Pamela (Erik) Lyons of Wallingford, and Peter III (Lori Masterson) Purcell of Cheshire; her loving grandchildren, Kayleigh and Joseph (Kelsey) Townsend, Michael (Molly), Peter IV and Alexa Purcell and Braydon and Selbie Lyons and honorary granddaughter, Megan Perkowski. Pat is survived by her brother, Richard (Susan) Blakeslee and Beatrice Purcell, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings, Donald (Helen) Blakeslee, Mary (Cos) Costello, Carole (Dewey) Hamilton, Jean Blakeslee and Jane Purcell.In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Ronald McDonald House.Interment in St. John Cemetery will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home.