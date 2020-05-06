Patricia Blackmer
Blackmer, Patricia
Patricia Ryan Blackmer, aged 79 years, died peacefully Monday, April 27, 2020 in Boston, MA. Pat was born in New Haven, CT to Marian and Edward Ryan and was the oldest of three girls. An accomplished student, Pat graduated with accolades from Wilbur Cross High School and went on to attend Grace New Haven School of Nursing. During her time there, she was named Student Nurse of the Year for the state of Connecticut. She married Joe Blackmer in 1961. The marriage, which ended in divorce, produced three children and moved Pat to her beloved Boston where she began an outstanding career in health care. Starting as an ICU Nurse at Faulkner Hospital, Pat became one of the first Cardiac Rehabilitation nurses and started Faulkner's highly successful Cardiac Rehabilitation Unit. After completing her BS in Psychology at Emmanuel College, Pat held administration roles at Faulkner and enjoyed sharing her passion for nursing and leadership with the entire organization. Throughout the mid 1970s and early 1980s Pat became involved in local politics, supporting the campaigns of Kevin White, former Mayor of Boston and other local luminaries. Following a surprising Reduction-in-Force, Pat went back to school for a Master's Degree and ultimately landed her perfect job and the pinnacle of her career as Chief Operating Office at Dedham Medical Associates, a position she held from 1988 to 2004. Throughout the organization, Pat was admired not only for her commitment to patients but to everyone. She was a natural leader and to this day, many recall her as the best boss they have ever had. Pat retired in 2004 and finally left her "money pit" Victorian in Jamaica Plain to join the beautiful community of Great Island in Plymouth, MA. Everywhere Pat has lived or worked, she formed lifelong friendships that stood the test of time, divorce, illness, distance and even Alzheimers. Pat leaves behind three children, Laura Blackmer (Wyckoff, NJ), son-in-law Richard DiMartino, Tracy Blackmer (Cambridge, MA) and Michael Blackmer (Dedham, MA) and the loves of her life, her grandchildren, Olivia, Jason and Miles Blackmer and Lily and Ella DiMartino. They will remember her creative cooking, her willingness to play and her great laugh. In addition, Pat leaves her sisters, Carole Doyle (Peter), and Maureen Sousa (Richard) and her nieces, Lisa Pelletier (James) and Cheryl Paddock (John) and nephew, David Doyle and great-niece, Alexandra, her cousins Marilyn Cataldo (David) and Karen Casey. She was predeceased by her companion, Joe Morante, her nephew and godson, Richard Sousa and her cousin Barbara Reynolds. Finally, Pat will be missed by her lifelong friends, including Marion VanArsdell and Nancy Winter who will forever cherish their memories of her. A small memorial services will be held at a future date. Please, in lieu of flowers, consider donating to The Alzheimer's Foundation of America at alzfdn.org in hopes of eradicating this debilitating disease.

Published in The New Haven Register on May 6, 2020.
May 5, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with all those that knew and loved Pat.
Ana Gopoian
May 4, 2020
Pat was a wonderful neighbor in JP, full of smarts and vitality. Her great laugh and sharp wit lit up the room. We were lucky to know her, and to have Tracy and Michael as babysitters for our kids. Many fond memories.
Our deep sympathy to Pat's family,
Prill Ellis and Bob Crabtree
priscilla ellis
May 3, 2020
Your memory IS a blessing. Love you Pat. - Jocelyn Hutt
Jocelyn Hutt
May 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Brady & Fallon Funeral Home
