Patricia C. Nmah
1949 - 2020
Nmah, Patricia C.
Patricia C. Lumpkin Nmah, age 70, of New Haven, entered into eternal rest on Monday, October 5, 2020 at YNHH. She was born on October 13, 1949, in New Haven, the daughter of the late James and Emma (Lopez) Lumpkin, Sr. Beloved mother of Yolanda (Chywan) Bright of West Haven, Jeff Dobson, Sabuette Bethea, and Alfred Smart II all of New Haven. Cherished grandmother of Zacchaeus, Aaniyah Smart, Douglas, Sabuette A. Bethea, and Chyla Bright. Loving sister of James S. Lumpkin Jr., and Sabuette DeMatties. Predeceased by one sister Roberta J. Crenshaw, and longtime companion Charles A. Stocker.
A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Colonial, 86 Circular Avenue from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Condolences may be expressed at colonialfunerals.com



Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Memorial service
11:00 - 01:00 PM
COLONIAL FUNERALS LLC - Hamden
Funeral services provided by
COLONIAL FUNERALS LLC - Hamden
86 CIRCULAR AVE
Hamden, CT 06514
(203) 407-8899
