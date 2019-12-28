|
Cermola, Patricia
Patricia "Pat" Riccitelli Cermola, 82, of Hamden, died at Yale New Haven Hospital, Dec. 28, 2019. She was the wife of the late Edward Cermola. Pat was born in New Haven, Aug. 27, 1937, the daughter of the late Anthony and Theresa Tiano Riccitelli and resided in Hamden most of her life. She attended SCSU and Indiana Univ., receiving her Masters Degree. She taught in the Hamden School System for about 25 years. She was a longtime communicant of the Church of the Ascension where she was a Eucharistic Minister. She enjoyed going to he theater and being with her family. She is survived by daughters, Jacqueline Cermola of Dunedin, Fl, and Maria Cermola of Hamden, a son, Mark Cermola of Las Vegas, a brother, Joseph Riccitelli of Hamden and a granddaughter, Wren Cermola, whom she adored. Funeral Thursday at 9:15 from the Peter H. Torello & Son Funeral Home, 1022 Dixwell Ave. Hamden and at Ascension Church at 10 o'clock. Interment in All Saints Cemetery, North Haven. Friends may call Thursday morning from 8 to 9:15. Memorial contributions may be made to Children's Heart Foundation at www.childrensheartfoundation.org
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 29, 2019