Patricia Chaco

Chaco, Patricia
Patricia Ann Chaco, 71, of Milford, beloved wife of 51 years to Matthew Chaco, passed away peacefully June 23, 2020. Born on April 13, 1949 in Milford, she was the daughter of the late Declan and Garnetta Morrissey of Bridgeport, CT.
Patricia was a past treasurer of the Democratic Town Committee and received many awards such as Official Citations from the state of CT General Assembly and the Attorney General, Richard Blumenthal for the 2005 CT Democratic Woman's Leadership Award. She was a dedicated Administrator at Sikorsky Aircraft for many years and a member of the Milford Elks. In her spare time, she enjoyed playing poker slot machines at the casino and spending time with her cherished grandchildren.
Along with her husband, Patricia leaves behind her daughter, Christina Chaco LeClaire; grandchildren, Jacob, Olivia, and Gavin; cousin, Brian (Darlene) Morrissey and their son, Brian of Fairfield; mother-in-law, Doris Chaco of NC; brothers-in-law, Michael (Sharon) Chaco of Milford and Cyril (Pat) Chaco of NC; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends and family may call from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT 06460. Social distancing measures will be taken place and masks will be required. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 25, 2020.