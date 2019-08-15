|
|
Cillo, Patricia
Patricia Cillo, 55, lifelong resident of East Haven, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 12, 2019. Patty graduated from EHHS, class of 1982. Patty took pride in her home daycare: Funtime Daycare for more than 25 years. She loved to spend time with her family and friends, especially vacations to Atlantic City, Wildwood NJ and Lake George. She loved to listen to Bon Jovi's Music.
Patty is survived by her loving family, especially her children, Angela and Jake Cillo, her parents, Vincent and Maryann Cillo; sister Cynthia (Michael Sr.) Barrett; nieces and nephews, Michael Barrett Jr. (Jen), Tina Hedley (Keith) and Alicia Barrett. Great-nephews Vincent and Jason Hedley, and Michael Barrett III. Her very close friend, Cheryl Brainerd & Angela Parmelee who was like another daughter.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Pio of Pietrelcina Church, 80 Taylor Ave., East Haven, CT, SATURDAY, August 17, 2019 at 11 a.m. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. At Patty's request, there are no calling hours. SHORELINE CREMATION is handling the arrangements.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 16, 2019